Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: It's A Wrap For Salman Khan-Starrer, Fans Excited For The Eid 2023 Release

Salman Khan has made his fans excited after announcing the release of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The actor has finally wrapped up shooting for his film and fans can't wait to see the film on the big screen.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisikiJaan shooting complete … #eid2023."

On the occasion of Republic Day, Salman Khan also unveiled the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He wrote, "Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka hoga galat, #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser out now..."

The actor will sport long hair and a beard for the film. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will have a cameo in the film as well.

Announcing Ram Charan's cameo, Salman said, "So we were shooting in Hyderabad, and Venky was there with me during shooting. He (Ram Charan) came to see me. He said I want to do this. He said I want to be with you and I want to be with Venky in the same frame."

He added, "I thought he was just kidding. I told him we will talk about it tomorrow. Tomorrow, he got his costume, and he was there before us. I said 'What are you doing here?' He said ‘I want to be here’. I said, ‘we love you and we want you to be here. But is it okay for you to be here?’ He said yeah. That's how he came into the film and we had a great time shooting.”

Salman Khan will also star in Tiger 3, along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The movie will release on Diwali 2023 and it is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Salman was also seen in Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. He reprised his role from his Tiger franchise in Pathaan.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release on Eid 2023. The movie also stars Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Sidharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill.