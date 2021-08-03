Regarded as one of the most iconic artists of Indian cinema, Kishore Kumar, was born on August 4, 1929. Scroll down to watch his popular romantic hits which you can enjoy amidst the rainy season.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has been more than three decades since the legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar has left us. But his legacy continues with his work in form of soulful songs and films. The artist's popularity can be easily measured by his songs right from 'Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi' to 'Keh Doon Tumhein', which are still being remixed on loop in every 5-10 years.

Born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly, Kishore Da was born on August 4, 1929, in a Bengali household. He in his four-decade-long career didn't just become famous for his playback singing, but also gained immense fan following for his acting, writing and direction. He was considered a genius of his era and had won a number of accolades throughout his life.

Not just that, his work started gaining recognition overseas and later an award was introduced in his name called 'Kishore Kumar Award' after his contribution to the Indian cinema. Kishore Da was regarded as one of the most important pillars of Hindi music of the century.

Therefore, on the iconic star's 92nd birth anniversary, here we are with a few of his evergreen romantic hits which you can enjoy during monsoon. Take a look

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, 1958)





Dum Dum Deega Deega (Chhalia, 1960)





Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein (Ajanabee, 1974)





Jalta Hai Jeeya Mera Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein (Zakhmee, 1975)





Rimjhim Gire Sawan (Mazil 1979)

So guys, which one out of these are your favourite?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal