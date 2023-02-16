Kirti Kulhari Confirms Her Return In 'Khichdi 2', Actress Says, 'It's Going To Be Hilarious Ride...'

Actress Kirti Kulhari, who made her Bollywood debut with the comedy film Khichdi: The Movie, will be next seen in Khichdi 2. The 2010 movie was a huge hit and it was a great push for Kirti Kulhari's acting career. The movie also starred Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majethia, Nimisha Vakharia, and Anang Desai in pivotal roles.

According to Pinkvilla, sharing her excitement for the forthcoming movie, the Four More Shots actress said, "Khichdi 2 is finally happening and it's going to be a hilarious ride! I have so many memories from the first film, from shooting the song 'Chal Chal Bhonsle Market' with JD to doing all the crazy comedy scenes. I am so happy to return as Parminder in Khichdi 2 since this is where it all started for me."

She further noted, "I have realised over the years what a massive fan-following Khichdi has, especially among kids and families."

Kirti Kulhari was last seen in Four More Shots, also starring Bani J, Sayani Joshi and Maanvi Gagroo. Season one of the Amazon Original Series from India was among the top three most watched seasons in 2019, and season two was hailed as "the most watched Indian show on the platform" in May 2020. Amazon said that season three was in development soon after season two hit the shelves. The Season 3 of the hit show premiered on October 21, 2022.

In the television series, four unashamedly flawed women—two in their 30s and two in their early 20s—live, love, make mistakes, and learn more about themselves via friendship and tequila shots in contemporary Mumbai.