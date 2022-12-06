Kirstie Alley, Emmy-Award Winning ‘Cheers’ Star, Passes Away At 71 After Battling With Cancer

Kirstie Alley was one of the most popular stars on television during the 90's. (Image Credits: Twitter/GregKellyUSA)

Hollywood star Kirstie Alley, who rose to fame post her stint in popular American shows including ‘Cheers’ and ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’, passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 71.

Kirstie Alley’s children William Stevenson and Lillie Price Stevenson announced the news of their mother’s demise in an official press statement posted via the Hollywood’s star’s official Twitter page. The family also informed Kirstie Alley’s fans that she was suffering from a ‘recently discovered’ cancer.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world..... We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care,” the official statement by Kirstie Alley’s family added.

“Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker,” the official statement concluded.

John Travolta, who was close friends with the Hollywood star, took to his social media account to share several pictures of Kirstie Alley. Taking to his Instagram account, the ‘Pulp Fiction’ star wrote, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Kirstie Alley rose to fame after starring as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom ‘Cheers’. The drama series ran from 1987 to 1993 and got her an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991.