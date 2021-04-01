As per reports, Kirron Kher was diagnosed with blood cancer last year. Ever since she has been undergoing treatment in Mumbai. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher is suffering from multiple myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer. Yes, Chandigarh's BJP president Arun Soon revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party MP was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

In an interview with Hindustan Times he said, "She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment, she had to go to Mumbai on December 4." He further added, "Even though she is recovering after her four-month treatment and no longer admitted at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, she has to visit the hospital regularly for treatment."

And recently, Kirron's husband Anupam Kher has confirmed the news and shared a post on his twitter account. He wrote, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she weill come out of this stronger than before. We are are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a figher and takes things head on. She's all heart nd that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikander."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress joined politics in 2014 through BJP. And ever since she has been attending the sessions of parliament regularly. However, even after joining politics, Kher has not left showbiz, she is often spotted judging reality shows. Kirron Kher was last seen in India's Got Talent along with Karan Johar and Malaika Arora.

The actress is best known for her roles as a mother in films like, Hum Tum, Dostana, Rang De Basanti, Main Hoon Na, Veer Zaara, Singh Is Kinng, Om Shanti Om and more.

On the other hand, talking about her personal front, she is married to veteran actor Anupam Kher. And she has a son from first marriage Sikander Kher.

We wish Kirron Kher a speedy recovery.

