Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sci-Fi Film

Makers of the ‘Planet of the Apes’ film franchise have revealed the release date of the latest installment in the series, ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’. The film will star Freya Allen, Owen Teague and Peter Macon in the lead roles.

According to Variety, the latest film in the popular ‘Planet of the Apes’ franchise will pick up several years after the conclusion of 2017’s ‘War for the Planet of the Apes.’ Taking to their social media account, the official page for ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ revealed the first look as well as the release date of the sci-fi saga.

“A new saga begins. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” picking up many years after “War for the Planet of the Apes,” starts production next month and stars Owen Teague, Freya Allen, and Peter Macon. Directed by Wes Ball, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” arrives in 2024,” tweeted the official handle.

Several fans took to the comments section of the post to express their excitement about sci-fi trilogy. “Planet of the Apes was the best trilogy of the last decade. They ended the story on a very high note. Hope they don't ruin it,” read one comment. Another read, “Im always down for another Apes movie I loved the trilogy with Andy Serkis he kiiiilled it in those movies.. buuuut without him im wondering how it will be cause he brought those films to life as Caesar.. I'll still watch it but you won't beat the recent trilogy.”

The upcoming film will be directed by Wes Ball, who previously worked on the 'The Maze Runner’ trilogy. The screenplay has been written by Josh Friedman, Patrick Aison, and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

‘Kingdom of the planet of the Apes’ will be released in theaters in 2024.