King Of Pop Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson To Play Him In Biopic

Jaafar Jackson, the 26-year-old nephew of Michael Jackson, is ready to take on the role of his world-famous uncle in Antoine Fuqua's upcoming biopic, Michael. This will be Jaafar's first major movie role of his career.

According to Variety, the complex history of the singer who earned the title of the King of Pop will be depicted in the film.

The film will explore every aspect of Michael Jackson's life, from his most renowned performances that earned him the acclaim of being the greatest entertainer of all time, to the accusations of child sexual abuse that were made against him both during his career and after his death. Reports suggest that the Michael Jackson estate is working with the movie, which may influence how the allegations are portrayed.

Despite Jackson having been found not guilty in a 2003 court ruling on accusations of child sexual abuse, his legacy remains shrouded by the claims. Jackson had continually maintained his innocence and passed away in 2009 at the age of 50.

As per Variety, Jaafar Jackson is the second youngest child of Jermaine Jackson, the legendary songwriter, producer, and member of the Jackson 5, whose famous brother was the iconic Michael Jackson.

"Jaafar embodies my son. It's so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers," the late singer's mother Katherine Jackson told Variety.

Producer Graham King claims that the team conducted a global search before deciding on the actor who would play the King of Pop.

"I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael," Graham King said.

"It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson," he added.

Although filming is scheduled to begin later this year, a title and release date have not been formally announced yet.

Jaafar Jackson is also a singer. He released Got Me Singing, his first single under his own name, in 2019.

Watch the music video here:

(With inputs from ANI)