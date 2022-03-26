New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh rules over the hearts of many with his songs, and now, he is winning the internet with his latest picture. Recently, he shared a photo flaunting his biceps, and everyone is praising him for this amazing transformation.

Honey Singh posted the picture with the caption, “Lets Roll Hyderabad Tonight!! Club Prism”. This photo was clicked before his show in Hyderabad.

Many celebrities are appreciating the rapper’s transformation. Jazzy B commented, “No Pain No Gain bro”, meanwhile, ‘Koka’ singer, Sukhe Muzical Doctorz praised Honey Singh by commenting fire emojis. The popular YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary, also known as Technical Guruji, also praised the rapper. Meanwhile, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast wrote, “Paji…transformation”.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s fans can’t keep calm over his transformation and are happy that old Honey Singh is back. One Instagram user wrote, “I Can't Tell U That I'm Glad To See U in Old Shape And Look. YO YO Honey Singha”, while another person commented, “King is back in shape”.

Recently, his song 'Saiyaan Ji' with Neha Kakkar crossed 500 million. The song also featured the Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, and he thanked everyone on Instagram for the amazing response he received for the song.

He has given many chartbuster songs in Bollywood movies, like Subah Hone Na De from Desi Boyz, Main Sharabi and Angrezi Beat from Cocktail, Lungi Dance from Chennai Express and Dil Chori and Chhote Chhote Peg from Sone Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His songs Dheere Dheere and Blue Eyes have more than 500 million views. The singer also acted in the movies like The Xpose and Zorawar.

