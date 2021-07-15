Actor Harvardhan Rane was with Kim Sharma till 2019 and was recently seen in Netflix film 'Haseen Dilruba'. Read on to know what he has to say about his ex-girlfriend's dating rumours with sportsman Leander Paes.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes' Goa pictures on social media together have sparked rumours that the two are dating each other. The alleged couple seemed to look fairly close in the clicks which have gone viral on social media and are gaining crazy attention from fans.

Now that the two are seemingly dating, Kim Sharma's ex-boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane has come out and spoke about what he feels regarding the actress and the sportsman's rumoured love-affair.

In an interview to a leading daily, Rane said, "I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that's the hottest couple in town."

Harshvardhan was dating Kim till 2019, later in an interview with Times Now, the actor even opened up about his break up. He had said, "What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth."

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes' few pictures found their way to the internet where the two were seen having food together. While, in another picture, Leander is seen posing for the camera while holding Kim from her waist.

Take a look at Kim Sharma and Leander Paes' viral Goa pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B O L L Y W O O D (@filmykeeda124)

Meanwhile, talking about Harshvardhan Rane, he was recently seen in Netflix film 'Haseen Dilruba' starring Taapsee Pannu and Virant Massey.

So guys, what are your thoughts on Harshvardhan's comment and Kim and Leander's alleged relationship? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal