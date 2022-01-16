New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are painting the town red, ever since, they made their relationship official. Whether it's a festival or dinner date, Kim is often seen sharing adorable pictures of them on their social media handle. This time the 41-year-old actress has shared the pictures from a dreamy land, 'The Disney Magic Kingdom Park'. Yes, you read that right, the couple is currently vacaying in the United States.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she treated fans with adorable pics and videos of the Disney parade, Disney castle and other priceless moments from their 'Disney Day'. The pics looked surreal and amazing, making everyone feel jealous. In the pics, she was seen donning a black full sleeves crop top and white joggers. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, "Disney Day 🧞‍♂️🧚🏼🧙‍♀️👸🏼 @leanderpaes 🐿"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

As soon as she dropped the post, her fans bombarded the comment section with appreciating messages. One of the users wrote, "Awwww look at you both ! Disney love" along with lovestruck emojis. Another wrote, "Perfect vacation point enjoy ur self mam", while others dropped heart and lovestruck emojis.

Meanwhile, the couple welcomed the New Year together, Kim shared the images where they were twinning, the actress donned a short white skirt with a one-shoulder top while Leander wore a white shirt and matching pants. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "Walking into #2022 like 👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏾 Happy new year to all you lovelies . I wish us health of mind and body and contentment in every experience. Love and light. Thank you for all your love 🥰@leanderpaes 👩🏻‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏽s"

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

On the work front, Kim rose to fame with the film, Mohabbatein, co-starring Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Shergill and Uday Chopra. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in the film, Yagam in 2010. Ever since then, she has stayed away from the showbiz world.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv