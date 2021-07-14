The latest pictures of Bollywood actress Kim Sharma and tennis star Leander Paes have sparked rumors of their dating all over social media as their photos of vacationing together in Goa surfaced on the internet.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest pictures of Bollywood actress Kim Sharma and tennis star Leander Paes have sparked rumors of their dating all over social media as their photos of vacationing together in Goa surfaced on the internet. The snapshots of the duo were shared by a restaurant, 'Pousada by the Beach' on Instagram.

In the pictures, the pair can be described as quite cozy with each other. Paes can be seen hugging Sharma and enjoying a meal together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pousada By The Beach (@pousadabythebeachgoa)

“Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach. @pousadabythebeachgoa,” the official Instagram page of the restaurant captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pousada By The Beach (@pousadabythebeachgoa)

It is not the first time that Leander Paes and Kim Sharma have been spotted together. Last month, they were clicked by the paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai. They are also spotted frequently at the pilates studio.

In another solo picture posted by Kim Sharma on her Instagram account, she can be seen in a white shirt and denim shorts. Interestingly, she credited the picture to one 'Mr P'. Netizens are left assuming whether it is Paes only or someone else. The picture seems to be clicked on the same day as the others posted by the restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pousada By The Beach (@pousadabythebeachgoa)

Leander Paes was in a live-in relationship with model Rhea Pillai, with whom he welcomed a daughter, Aiyana. Kim previously dated actor Harshvardhan Rane.

Paes has an Olympic bronze (1996 single) and a silver medal (2004 doubles) to his name in his career. Apart from this, he has also won eight Grand Slam doubles titles and 10 Grand Slam mixed doubles titles. He officially retired from tennis after the end of 2020. Meanwhile, Kim made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with 'Mohabbatein', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. She was next seen in 'Fida' and 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story'.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha