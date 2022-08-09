Kim, Kourtney, Khloe To Bring Back 'Family Drama' With Season 2 Of The Kardashians On Disney+Hotstar | Watch

'The Kardashians' is back with its second season and it is full of glamour, adorable moments and some drama as well. The first season of The Kardashians ended with a high drama where Khloé Kardashian found out about Tristan Thompson's scandal. In the new season, the reality show might give a glimpse into Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding and much more. The teaser of The Kardashians Season 2 is out and the show will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram account of Disney+Hotstar wrote, "Season 2? Count us in. The second season of #TheKardashians is streaming soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

For the unversed, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in May 2022 in a dreamy wedding. The couple got engaged in October 2021 and it was also shown in The Kardashians Season 1.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have parted ways after dating for 9 months. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this news. Pete was also seen in the first season of The Kardashians. Kim made her relationship with Pete official by posting their pictures on social media. The duo also made their first appearance at Met Gala 2022.

"Pete and Kim broke up. The distance has been hard and things were starting to fizzle out. Pete being away for so long was hard for them. Kim is doing well and she knows she has a lot going on. Pete has been super busy as well," Entertainment Tonight quoted.

Moreover, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian has welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy with ex- Tristan Thompson. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family," the statement reads as quoted by Page Six.

The Kardashian Season 2 will stream on Disney+Hotstar. The release date of the reality show is not revealed yet.