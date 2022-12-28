Kim Kardashian’s Family Christmas Photos Gets Social Media Saying, ‘Everyone's Jawline Is Photoshopped’ | Take A Look

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently took to her social media account to share pictures from her Christmas. In the picture, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan could be seen all decked up for the merriest time of the year. But what caught the eye of the social media was that the pictures seemed to be photoshopped.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian posted a series of pictures. The pictures featured the Kardashian-Jenner family including their matriarch Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendel Jenner. Take a look at the pictures here:

While the larger-than-life party and the grand decor left netizens awestruck, social media users were quick to point out that the pictures seemed edited. One user took to the comments section of Kim Kardashian’s pictures and wrote, “Every single jawline is photoshopped looks like there heads been cut an pasted on.”

Another user wrote, “Everyone looks photoshopped in.” In addition, social media users also bashed the dressing sense of Kylie Jenner and trolled her for wearing an outfit that looks like a nightdress. One user wrote, “Why is Kylie wearing lingerie for a Christmas photo? Beyond embarrassing.” Another wrote, “Kylie in her nightie.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian recently made an appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s podcast, where she talked about co-parenting her four children with ex-husband Kanye West. While saying that it’s tough, she added that she will always protect him in front of their childrens’ eyes.

“I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world. It’s hard. S–t like co-parenting, it’s really f–king hard.”

The reality star also spoke highly of her dad, Rob Kardashian and added, “I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I want for them.”