New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The MET Gala 2022 was stunning and what literally stunned every one was reality star Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress. Some praised the Kardashian sister for the way she carried the 60-year-old heritage while some were clearly not happy and thought it was an insult to the legend. But now, The "Kardashians" star is under fire because it looks like she may have destroyed the piece of "world's most expensive outfit."

According to Page Six, the 41-year-old "Kardashians" star lost 16 pounds in the weeks leading up to the event in order to fit into the historic gown, and she even changed into a duplicate once she arrived at the party's entry since she couldn't move freely in the original. But doing so little in the dress can have also tarnished the dress somehow.

"I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," she said ahead of the party. "I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won't be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do," said Kim Kardashian.

However, the pictures of the dress in its before and after the condition is doing rounds on social media and people are furious with Kim for damaging a piece of history. One of the snaps, especially around the dress's back clasp, shows traces of stretched fabric and missing crystals.

See Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Marilyn Monroe Collection (@marilynmonroecollection)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Marilyn Monroe Collection (@marilynmonroecollection)

"Kim should've never worn that dress, to begin with. I mean yes it's nice to pay homage to Marilyn but she could've had a new dress made and replicated. This was a timeless and iconic artefact that's been ruined," one person tweeted in response. "Leave it to Kim to destroy a historical piece of art," another said.

A third wrote, "Congratulations to the Met Gala for showcasing a real-life example of why a conservation department like the Costume Institute is necessary for historically significant garments."

Ripley's which loaned the dress to Kim said in a post-gala statement, "This was no easy decision for Ripley's, however, Kim Kardashian has continued to show the utmost respect for this opportunity and historic garment. From extensive research to following guidelines such as no body makeup, only wearing the dress for the short red-carpet appearance, and making absolutely no alterations, she has become a steward and added to its history," as reported by Page Six.

While Ripley's museum issued a press release right after the dress was back at the museum stating "great care was taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history", pictures that have now surfaced on the internet seem to contradict it.

Posted By: Ashita Singh