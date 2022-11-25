Kim Kardashian Reveals The Dress She Wore When North West Was Conceived

Kim Kardashian recalls the exact dress she wore the night she conceived her and Kanye West’s first-born child, North.

During the season 2 finale of The Kardashian on Thursday, The Skims founder visited designer Oliver Rousteing in Paris.

Narrating the TMI story to her nine-year-old daughter, Kim said, "Northie, I've known Olivier since before you were a baby and he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me."

Revealing that she was actually conceived on an extra special day, Kim said, "It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress. So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

The Hulu series then showed a glimpse from the 2012 Angel Ball, featuring Kim in the royal blue gown. Th event took place on Oct 22 – just one day after Kim’s birthday.

The beauty mogul started dating Kanye, 45, shortly after ending her marriage to Kris Humphries. Amid her messy divorce with the athlete, 37, Kim announced that she was expecting her first child. North was born on June 15, 2013.

However, Kim filed for divorce from the 45-year-old rapper in February 2021. She was declared legally single in March, though the divorce has not been finalised.

The pair share four children together: North, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.

The Thursday episode also saw Khloé Kardashian introducing her still-unnamed baby boy to big sister True Thompson and Kylie Jenner hinting at revealing her second baby's name during season 3 of the series.