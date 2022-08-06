Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Part Ways After Dating For 9 Months: Report

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed all the attention with their first appearance at Met Gala 2022. Now as per the latest reports, the couple has parted ways after dating for 9 months. Kim and Pete first sparked the dating rumours after Kim's appearance on Saturday Night Live show. Kim made her relationship with Pete official by posting their pictures on Instagram.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Kim and Pete have been away from each other for a long time. "Pete and Kim broke up. The distance has been hard and things were starting to fizzle out. Pete being away for so long was hard for them. Kim is doing well and she knows she has a lot going on. Pete has been super busy as well," Entertainment Tonight quoted.

Kim and Pete have not confirmed the news about their break-up yet. At Met Gala 2022, the couple was the topic of discussion as the duo made a grand entry and made a public appearance for the first time. Pete has made a frequent appearance in The Kardashians show.

Pete is currently in Australia, working on his film 'Wizards!'. Meanwhile, Kim has been raising her four kids-North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint with her ex Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian has welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy with ex- Tristan Thompson, as per the reports. According to Page Six, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have become parents to a baby boy this time. Later, Khloe's representative confirmed the news in a statement.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family," the statement reads as quoted by Page Six. The duo started dating in 2016 and split in June 2021 before reuniting. They welcomed their daughter True in 2018.