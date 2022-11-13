Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Controversial Her 'Marilyn Monroe' Met Gala Look, Reveals How She Got The Dress

THE Kardashian is back with a brand new season and the family gives the audience a tour of their glamorous yet dramatic lives. Kim Kardashian faced a massive backlash after she wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress at the Met Gala 2022. Moreover, she also made an appearance on the red carpet with her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. In the new episode of The Kardashian, Kim talked about her met gala dress and how she anticipated the hate she received for wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress.

Kim also revealed that her request to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress was shut down earlier. However, Kim's mother Kris Jenner convinced the officials to allow Kim to wear the dress.

Kim said, "They were not gonna let me wear this dress, they were not even gonna let me try it on until Kris Jenner calls... And I was like, 'Please mom if you make this happen I'll marry you.' I would've done anything."

Kim also talked about she is nervous people are going to hate that she wore Marilyn Monroe's dress. "I'm a little nervous some people will hate, and just be like, 'How dare she think she can step into Marilyn's dress. And I get that," she said.

She also went through a major transformation for her met gala look. She lost a lot of weight and dyed her hair blonde for over 30 hours.

"All of this — this losing weight, dyeing the hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a robe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the red carpet, then changing again into a replica of the dress because we can't risk sitting in it and eating dinner — is all for maybe 10 minutes of my life … like, that's it," she said talking about her process of getting ready for the Met Gala event.

The theme of Met Gala 2022 was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with the dress code 'Gilded Glamour'.