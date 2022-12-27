Kim Kardashian On Co-Parenting With Kanye West: 'It's Really Hard, But I Will Continue To Protect Him'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently opened up on co-parenting her four kids with her now ex-husband Kanye West. The American sensation spoke to a leading news outlet in a podcast and revealed how her kids “know nothing about what goes in the outside world.”

Kim Kardashian recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s ‘IRL’ podcast’s last episode and opened up on how she will always protect Kanye West in the eyes of her children. “I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world,” the reality TV star was quoted as saying.

Kim Kardashian added, “I will continue to protect my kids for as long as I can.” The social media sensation soon broke down in tears.

“It’s hard. S–t like co-parenting, it’s really f–king hard,” the fashion mogul added.

Kim Kardashian spoke highly of her dad, Rob Kardashian and said, “I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I want for them.”

“So, if they don’t know things that are being said, or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s real heavy, heavy grown-up s–t. And they’re not ready to deal with it, and when they are, we’ll have those conversations,” Kim Kardashian was quoted as saying.

Notably, Kim Kardashian’s interview comes weeks after it was widely reported how the reality TV star ensures Kanye West remains involved in their kids’ lives.

“All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what’s going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship,” a source was quoted as saying to E! News.