Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Settle Divorce; Reality TV Star To Get $200K A Month In Child Support: Report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finalised their divorce and the two will reportedly have join custody of their four children, according to Page Six. Moreover, Kanye will reportedly give Kim USD 2,00,000 a month in child support.

According to TMZ, Kim will continue to have the kids 80 per cent of the time. Apart from the child support, Kanye is also responsible for half of the children’s educational expenses, such as tuition, as well as security costs.

According to the settlement, if Kardashian and West ever disagree about one of their four children, they must go to mediation. If neither party attends mediation, the participating party becomes the decision-maker.

According to Page Six, property assets were divided in alignment with their prenuptial agreement. They both waived spousal support.

In an episode of The Kardashian, Kim recalled the exact dress she wore the night she conceived her and Kanye West’s first-born child, North.

Narrating the TMI story to her nine-year-old daughter, Kim said, "Northie, I've known Olivier since before you were a baby and he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me."

Revealing that she was actually conceived on a special day, Kim said, "It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress. So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

Kim and Kanye started dating in 2011 and got married in 2014. The two filed for divorce in February 2021.

The reality star was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. Then, she married Kris Humphries in 2011 and separated just 72 days after their marriage.

(With ANI inputs)