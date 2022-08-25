Kim Kardashian Is 'Ready To Date Again' After 'Kete Romance' Went Down

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is back in the dating market again! Kim Kardashian who recently broke up with comedian Pete Davidson is nowhere near done and she is on her way to finding love again, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 41-year-old star recently split from comedian Pete Davidson after dating for nine months with rumours suggesting that long distance was the reason for their surprising split.

A source known to the development said, "Kim is definitely open to dating again and her friends and family would love to set her up and think it's so fun."

Reportedly, Kim Kardashian "has plenty of options" to choose from and that all of her friends "are constantly trying to set her up."

Furthermore, the 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur has shortlisted the qualities she's looking for in her ideal type. "Kim's expressed she's ready to date someone older but it has to be the right person who understands her life. She isn't compromising her freedom right now."

Kim has been leaning on her family since her split from Davidson. The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kim is doing surprisingly well since her breakup with Pete.

"She has been relying on her family when needed and leaning on them for support. She's fully submerging herself into work to keep herself busy and keep her mind off of the breakup."

On one hand, Pete is bummed, but he is trying to stay focused and positive. He has the utmost respect for Kim, her kids and the family, he wants to maintain a healthy relationship with all of them.

While, on the other hand, Kanye is said to be "over the moon" about their breakup. It is known to everyone that, since day one, he was hoping that they would not work out.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their relationship on a reportedly amicable note. Kim Kardashian after filing for divorce from ex-Kanye had started dating Pete. While Kim's divorce is set in full motion, the estranged couple is focusing on their co-parenting duties - for their four kids; North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.