Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sexy Curves In See-Through White Bikini; See Pics

American reality television star Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. An avid user of social media, The Kardashians star often keeps surprising her fans with hot pictures of herself every now and then. The actress's sizzling bikini photos often make headlines.

On Tuesday, Kim posted a set of beach photos on Instagram, looking ultra-hot while wearing a tiny white transparent two-piece outfit – which obviously is not meant for wearing in the water.

But what caught everyone's attention is the 42-year-old reality tv star's caption. Along with her bikini post, she wrote, "Life tip- do you."

She provoked a number of reactions from fans such as "I'm sure if you could u would Kim" to "Kim there's people dying." a reference to the classic Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode in which Kim lost one of her $75,000 diamond earrings in the sea while holidaying in Bora Bora.

Thankfully, the Kardashian decided to leave the expensive jewelleries at home for this particular social media post.

It appears that the photos were taken sometime within the last month, as Kim is seen with the platinum dyed hair which she debuted for her Marilyn Monroe-inspired Met Gala 2022 look. Nevertheless, in December she had changed her hair to a darker honey-blond hue.

Just a few weeks after her divorce with Kanye West – with whom she has four children; North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm - was finalised, Kim posted these sultry pictures of herself in swimsuit.

The ex-couple officially split in February 2021 and were legally single by March 2021. On Monday, their divorce was settled.

Their marriage officially ended after months of anti-Semitic language from West, which had him temporarily banned from Twitter and Instagram in October, condemned by several celebrities and cut from numerous business partnerships.

Recently, West made news for telling Alex Jones that he admires Adolf Hitler and finds "good things" in Nazis. In addition, the artist put out a campaign ad for the 2024 presidential candidacy he declared last month, which included a swastika.