Kim Kardashian Condemns Balenciaga's Ad Campaign, Says She Is 'Shaken By Disturbing Images'

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian who is also the brand ambassador of Balenciaga said that she is revaluating her relationship with the high-end luxury fashion house for their "disturbing" holiday campaign featuring children holding teddy bears in bondage gear.

On Sunday, taking to her Instagram story, the "Skims" founder released a statement: "I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society – period.

"I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

Talking about her future with the French brand, she further said, "As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."

However, her statement came after netizens slammed her for maintaining silence on the issue and posting pictures of herself in a shirt from the brand's collaboration with Adidas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Meanwhile, Balenciaga has taken down all the images of its controversial campaigns and posted an apology on Instagram.

The company said, "We apologise for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn the abuse of children in any form. We stand for children's safety and well-being."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balenciaga by Demna (@demnagram)

The advertisements were being used to promote the site's holiday gift shop.