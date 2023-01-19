Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana's famous diamond pendant for Rs 1.6 Cr | Details here

Attallah Cross, the iconic amethyst and diamond pendant previously worn on multiple occasions by Princess Diana, has been acquired by American reality television star and social media titan Kim Kardashian, according to the auction house Sotheby's.

The item, created by the British jeweller Garrard in the 1920s, sold for $202,300 (approximately Rs 1.6 crore) on Wednesday during the auction house's "Royal and Noble" sale in London. Diana famously wore the pendant to a 1987 charity dinner, and Sotheby's confirmed that a representative of Kardashian purchased it. The pendant sold for more than double the pre-auction lowest estimate.

"Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as the Attallah Cross, which is so colourful, bold and distinctive," Sotheby's Kristian Spofforth said before the sale.

"To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the princess's growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewellery choices, at that particular moment in her life."

However, the jewellery won't be Kim Kardashian's first encounter with a piece of fashion history. The 42-year-old garnered media attention last year when she showed up to the Met Gala wearing the exact gown that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang for then-president John F. Kennedy on his birthday in 1962.

The Los Angeles-based museum Ripley's Believe It or Not!, which owns the item, first disputed the charges that Kardashian had harmed the movie legend's gown.

Kim was also in news recently after Cardi B revealed that she sought advice from the Skims founder on a plastic surgeon before having surgery.

The Jason Lee Show on Revolt TV had the Bronx-bred rapper as its first guest. On the show, Cardi said that she did call a few of the names Kim shared with her when Jason questioned her about how she managed to locate reputable doctors she could rely on to work on both her face and her body.

Kim has been pretty open about how much she enjoys dispensing advise on how to look good. During a chat about Madonna's skincare line in 2018, she told Fashionista ... "I love analyzing someone's face and going with them to a doctor, and being like, wait, a little Botox here."