  • News
  • Entertainment

Kiccha Sudeepa Completes 27 Years In Film Industry, Pens Special Thanks To Wife Priya

Kiccha Sudeepa completed 27 years in the industry. He took to his Twitter handle and penned special thanked to his fans as well as followers, and his wife Priya.

By Swati Singh
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 10:16 PM IST
Minute Read
Kiccha Sudeepa Completes 27 Years In Film Industry, Pens Special Thanks To Wife Priya
(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

On Wednesday, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeepa marked 27 years in the movie business. On this special day, Sudeep took to his Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note in which he thanked his wife Priya Sudeepa for all of her sacrifices.

Kiccha Sudeepa tweeted, "On this day, taking my 1st step into my 28th year of cinema, special thanks goes to u @iampriya06 for all the sacrifices. Without that, I wouldn't have traveled this distance."

His other tweet read, "Thank u for letting me be me and letting me travel on the path I chose, though there were many hurdles you faced. I fail to express my gratitude many times, but right now, I want to thank you for just about everything."

"Thank you, my little princess @iamsanvisudeep, for everything, especially ur frank & blunt opinions at times.& Appa,,Amma,,Wat can i say!!! I just want to thank you for giving me this life. Thanks to my entire family. Luv you all for being in my life," tweeted Sudeep.

"Many thanks to each one of you who has sent your wishes. U all made my day special. Luv & Hugs

Kiccha Sudeepa is known for his critically acclaimed performances in Kannada movies like Sparsha (2000), Huchcha (2001), Nandhi (2002), Kiccha (2003), Swathi Muthu (2003), Kempe Gowda (2011), the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Eega (2012), Maanikya (2014), Ranna (2015), Kotigobba 2 (2016), Hebbuli (2017), The Villain (2018), Pailwaan (2019), My Autograph (2006), No 73, Shanthi Nivasa (2007), Mussanjemaatu (2008), Veera Madakari (2009), Just Maath Maathalli (2010), Vishnuvardhana (2011).

Also Read
Nawazuddin Siddique's Wife Aaliya Levels Shocking Allegations Against Him,..
Nawazuddin Siddique's Wife Aaliya Levels Shocking Allegations Against Him,..

Kiccha Sudeepa was last seen in Vikrant Rona which garnered a lot of praise from across the nation.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.