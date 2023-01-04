Kiccha Sudeep REACTS To Reports Of Rashmika Mandanna's Ban In Sandalwood: 'Both Garlands And Stones Will Be Coming At You’

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep has reacted to the sore criticism faced by South actress Rashmika Mandanna over not watching Rishab Shetty's blockbuster 'Kantara.' Responding to the ban reports of Rashmika Mandanna in the Kannada industry, Kiccha Sudeep said that a celebrity's life is filled with garlands and stones.

Earlier during an interview, Rashmika Mandanna told the media that she did not get the time to watch the film 'Kantara.' Soon, a section of people pointed her out for forgetting her roots, and Rishab Shetty directed her debut film 'Kirik Party' and launched her into the entertainment world.

Recently, during an interview with IndiaGlitz Telugu, Kannada superstar Kicchu Sudeep was asked whether her statement was blown out of proportion, to which the star replied, "It is what it is. How can you change the world? If you go 15-20 years back, news channels were interviewing us and all that was pretty new at the time. But if you go to Dr. Rajkumar sir's time, nothing was there except Doordarshan and papers."

He thus added, "So, how can you say they were better because now suddenly the media is there? It's wrong because of media news everything is going wrong. We should learn to handle it. We should always move on. And once you're a public figure, there will always be garlands; there will always be eggs, tomatoes, and stones also coming at you."

Rashmika Mandanna has not yet responded to the criticism and banned reports directly, however, the actress quoted a single note on her Instagram about handling the negativity in life.

The 'Dear Comrade' star said, "A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it's time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago."

She further noted, "I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there."I know that the life I've chosen comes with a price – I understand that I'm not everyone's cup of tea and certainly don't expect to be loved by every single person out there.

Rashmika concluded and said, "That doesn't mean because you don't approve of me you can spew negativity instead. Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of."

Talking about her workfront, the actress was last seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The actress has a pipeline of films in her kitty, where she will next be seen in Vamshi Paidipally's 'Varisu' opposite actor Vijay.

She will also mark her Netflix release with Sidharth Malhotra in Shantanu Bagchi's 'Mission Majnu' and will be seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's crime drama 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Seen in the blockbuster hit of 2021 'Pushpa' opposite Allu Arjun, the pair is currently shooting for the second part of the film helmed by Sukumar, and will be released soon.