Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Sweet Note For Guests Was All About 'Drinking, Dancing And Making Memories' | See Pic

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 7 in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, surrounded by family and close friends. Fans eagerly awaited the first photos of the newlyweds, which the couple later shared on their Instagram accounts in the evening.

The couple captioned the beautiful photos as, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Our permanent booking is now done). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Many famous personalities such as Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Alia Bhatt offered their congratulations to the newlyweds on their special day.

According to entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra provided warm hospitality to their guests at their wedding. After the ceremony, guests received a touching note from the newly married couple.

It read, "Thank you so much for sharing in the joy of our wedding day. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends in our lives, who have travelled from near and far to celebrate here with us. Please drink, dance and make memories with us tonight as our first evening as a married couple. With love, Kiara & Sid."

View the picture here:

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Sidharth Malhotra with Student of the Year, in 2012, wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram for the newlyweds. He wrote: "I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and I realised in that moment that these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family… As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever."

View his post here:

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in the upcoming Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is set to release on June 29. Sidharth, on the other hand, will soon make his web series debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming series Indian Police Force. It will star Shilpa Shetty in the lead role. Besides this, Sidharth also has Yodha as one of his upcoming projects. He was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna.