Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Deets Out; All You Need To Know About The Duo's Haldi, Sangeet And Other Rituals

Speculations about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding preparations has been doing the rounds on social media for a long time. It is now said that the Shershah co-stars will be getting married in February this year. They welcomed the new year together in Dubai with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and other industry friends.

On Tuesday morning, they were both spotted returning to Mumbai together. Recently, a report surfaced online claiming that while in Dubai, Kiara was heard speaking to her friends about a sangeet song list.

As per India Today, Sidharth and Kiara will have a traditional Punjabi ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan early February. His folks are eager to put on a two-day long grand wedding with all its rituals. Thereafter, a luxurious reception will be held in Mumbai.

The source revealed, "There will be sangeet and haldi on the same day and the next day is pheras. A lot of their common friends and family members have already started shopping for marigold and yellow-themed outfits for the haldi.

"Kiara was also heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the New Years. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet playlist."

It is believed that the invitation record for the wedding will comprise of distinguished personalities such as Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.

Even on the work front, 2023 is going to be a busy year for the duo. Sidharth will kick off the year with the premiere of Mission Majnu, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna in January and is also slated to feature in Yodha with Disha Patani. He is also part of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

Kiara, on the other hand, was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, which released in December. Next, she has two movies lined up for release this year – RC 15, which stars Ram Charan and is helmed by Shankar and Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan.