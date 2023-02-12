Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Mumbai Reception To Be Grand Affair With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar In Attendance

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on February 7. The couple shared the news of their wedding on social media by posting pictures and writing, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Our permanent booking has now been made). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." After the wedding, they travelled to Delhi, which is Malhotra's hometown, and held a small, private reception for their loved ones on February 9.

After throwing a Delhi reception, the newlyweds travelled to Mumbai on February 11 to host a grand reception for their Bollywood acquaintances on February 12 at a luxurious hotel in South Mumbai.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the guest list for the Mumbai reception will include several high-profile individuals such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more. The source also mentioned that the newly married couple sent out a beautiful invitation to their industry friends for the event.

Sidharth and Kiara created a buzz on the internet on Saturday after unveiling a sneak peek from their special day. In the video, the actress was captured dancing towards Sidharth, who was eagerly awaiting her arrival. The couple selected the song Ranjha from their film Shershaah for the bride's entry.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The wedding videographer who recorded the event shared an interesting anecdote, saying, "Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on 'Ranjha', which is their song. "But it's a sad song!" I argued. "But it's our song!" She maintained.

On Saturday, Kiara's brother Mishaal shared an adorable video of his performance at Kiara's sangeet ceremony. He tagged the newlyweds in the post and captioned it with the words, "Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mishaal Advani (@mishaaladvani)

Although Kiara and Sidharth were not visible in the video, Kiara quickly responded to Mishaal's post. Anissa Malhotra Jain, who is Kiara's cousin and the wife of actor Armaan Jain, also wrote, "You just killed it."