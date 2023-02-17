Kiara Advani's Wedding Pics With Her Mom Proves Beauty Runs In Their Genes

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, and later on hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for their friends and families.

The couple has been sharing photos from the wedding and from their pre-wedding functions, where Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wore extravagant outfits designed by Manish Malhotra's label, looking stunning in all their ceremonies.

Recently, Kiara's wedding look with her parents was posted by Manish Malhotra's label Instagram account where the bride was seen twinning with her parents in the hues of pink and white.

In one of the photos, Kiara can be seen walking towards the wedding venue with her parents Genevieve Advani and Jagdeep Advani, whereas in another one the bride is posing with her mother on the wedding day.

While Sidharth Malhotra was seen wearing a gold embroidered white sherwani, Kiara Advani wore a heavy ivory-pink lehenga for the wedding. Sharing the pictures on Manish Malhotra's label Instagram account, the caption read, "The mother and father of our elegant bride Kiara Advani in our complementing sorbet tinted custom couture."

It further read, "The matching ensembles encapsulate emotions of serenity and grace, dovetailing in complete harmony..." Sharing a photo of Kiara with her mother, the label wrote on Instagram, "The purest form of love to ever exist. Our ethereal bride Kiara walks hand in hand with her mother, in matching Manish Malhotra couture. The simplicity of blush palettes infused with the grandeur of our signature artistries..."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer last week, where recently the duo gave a lavish reception in Mumbai, which was attended by many celebrities including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akash Ambani, and many more.