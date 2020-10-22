Kiara Advani shared a photo of her trekking trip on Instagram on Wednesday, and captioned it as "Sky above, earth below, and peace within".

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood sensation Kiara Advani, who is all set to appear next in Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxxmi Bomb, is giving her fans a major wanderlust with her latest Instagram posts. The 28-year-old actress recently took a break from the promotions of Laxxmi Bomb and took a trekking trip with her friends.

Kiara Advani shared a photo of her trekking trip on Instagram on Wednesday, and captioned it as "Sky above, earth below, and peace within". In the photo shared by Kiara, she can be seen meditating on a rocky trail wearing a black sporty athleisure.

Watch her post here:

View this post on Instagram Sky above, earth below, and peace within 🦋 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) onOct 21, 2020 at 6:17am PDT

In another post, Kiara shared a video montage which stitches together the glimpses of her trekking adventures. Kiara also revealed that her search for inner peace brings her close to nature and admire it even more. During her trekking adventures, Kiara found a perfect spot for meditation which she shared in the video and captioned it with, "Sky above, earth below, and peace within."

Watch Video here:

However, the Kabir Singh actress did not reveal the place of her trekking adventures, but looking at the pictures and videos, it is somewhere near Mumbai in Maharashtra.

This is not the first time when Kiara has treated her fans while enjoying nature. Earlier she had shared a photo of her with her sister when both were enjoying a calm and peaceful getaway at a picturesque location. She also shared a photo enjoying the sunset in a swimming pool. "Making the most of every sunset," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram Making the most of every sunset ☀️ A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) onJul 6, 2020 at 6:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram Everything’s better when your sister is with you 🌻 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) onSep 20, 2020 at 8:18am PDT

On the work front, Kiara is currently busy in promoting her upcoming film Laxxmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and is scheduled to release on November 9 at OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Kiara also has three films lined-up in her kitty, including Indoo Ki Jawani, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 opposite Kartik Aryan and Shershaah.

Posted By: Talib Khan