Kiara Advani's hot photoshoot pictures were shared online by the official social media handle of Filmfare. Scroll down to see the photos.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kiara Advani is the new favourite of Bollywood. The actress who shot to fame with her film 'Kabir Singh' opposite Shahid Kapoor, has not only proved her worth in acting but also in fashion. Yes, it won't be wrong to say that she has carved a niche as a style icon too and her latest photoshoot is the best example.

Kiara recently got featured in Filmfare magazine's photoshoot where she looked nothing but breath-taking. Her oh-so-gorgeous pictures were shared online by the official social media handle of Filmfare where the actress was seen wearing an off-shoulder polka dot dress, meanwhile in another click she was donning a white dress. Kiara teamed her look with wet hair which added extra oomph to her photos. Take a look at the clicks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Isn't she looking stunning? In another pic, Kiara stunned in hot black co-ords where she was seen posing with a thigh-high slit skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

So guys on a scale of 1 to 10 how hot do you find Kiara's this photoshoot?

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Netflix's comedy film 'Indoo Ki Jawani' which recently got released on OTT. And on the work front, she has quite a few films in her kitty like 'Shershaah' where she will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra, who is also her rumoured boyfriend.

On the other hand, Kiara also has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in her list of films which is a horror-comedy like its prequel. In this Aneez Bazmi directorial, the actress has been starred opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal