New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani has been the talk of the town since her upcoming film's 'Indoo Ki Jawani' trailer was released last month. Apart from the film, the 28-year-old actress is also creating a buzz on social media for her rumoured relationship with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The duo also exchanges some adorable comments on social media platforms, fuelling the rumours even more.

Now adding to ammo for the netizens, Kiara Advani recently spilt the beans on her bonding with Sidharth Malhotra leaving the internet in a state of wonder. In an interview with Pinkvilla, when asked what suggestions she has for the Tinder bio of Sidharth Malhotra, the Kabir Singh actress said, "I don't want to put him on Tinder." Her response left her co-stars Mallika Dua and Aditya Seal laughing their hearts out. Later she said, "No, no, I'm kidding".



When she was asked about her own Tinder bio, Kiara said that she still believes in that fairytale romance and she'll boring for an app like Tinder. Kiara said, "I believe in that one woman, one man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps if I find that person on it, for sure that's not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. Those ways, for some people, I'll be very boring. All or nothing, that's me."

Last month, Kiara and Sidharth's Twitter exchange caught the limelight. Sidharth, while responding to Indoo Ki Jawani trailer tweeted, "Indoo from Ghaziabad looks fire, with many fire emojis. "See you on 11th December guys," he added. Kiara's reply was even more interesting, she replied, "Indoo looks forward to seeing you too."

Indoo looks forward to seeing you too 🤝 🤗 https://t.co/VMCvbK6pyS — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) November 24, 2020

Kiara Advani, who started her Bollywood career in 2014 with Fugly, was last seen in Laxmii opposite Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, which will be releasing on December 11. Apart from it, she also has Shershaah, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Posted By: Talib Khan