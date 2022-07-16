Kiara Advani’s Reaction On Sidharth Malhotra’s Latest Pictures Is ‘Flamingly Hot’ | See Here

Sidharth Malhotra, without any doubt, is a heartthrob for many of his fans out there. The actor leaves no stones unturned when it comes to impressing his fan following. Sidharth has been hitting the headline for quite some time now, and the reason is obvious, his relationship rumours with Kiara Advani. Sidharth is an active social media user and often shares pictures online. Recently, the actor shared a bunch of uber-cool pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a bunch of pictures in red formal attire, and oh boy! the actor looked dapper in the photos. The actor opted for an all-red outfit with a blazer and trousers of the same colour. To make the look a little different he added funky white shoes and sunglasses. Needless to say, the actor looked absolutely stunning

Sharing the pictures, Sidharth wrote, “Laal mere dill ka haal hai. Lagta bilkul kamaal hai."

Take a look at the pictures shared by Sidharth here :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

As soon as the actor shared the pictures, his fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Among the celebs, the first one to react to the picture was Sid's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. The actress was impressed with the picture and dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

On the other hand, while one user wrote, “Too hawtt to handle," another social media user commented, “Jaan he Lelo tum the best best best photo of alllll times."

Apart from Kiara and Sidharth's dating rumours, their breakup rumours also made headlines. However, later it was reported that the two of them decided to give it another shot and patched up.

Meanwhile, during an interview, Kiara also addressed these dating rumours.

“I am not completely immune to it, especially when it (rumour) is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that’s when I am like, where is this coming from," the actress was quoted as saying by India Today.

On the professional front, Kiara was last seen in Bhul Bhoolaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Jugjugg Jeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’.