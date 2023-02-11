Kiara Advani’s ‘Nayi Bahu’ Look Post Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra Goes Viral On Internet | See Pics

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the newlyweds of Bollywood and the talk of the town. From unveiling their wedding pictures to their gorgeous 'Varmala' exchange video melted the hearts of their fans on the internet setting instant fire across Instagram and Twitter.

After dating for a long time, the duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding affair at Suryagarh Palace, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The 'Shershaah' couple then headed straight to Siddarth Malhotra's Delhi home. Now, the couple's post-wedding pictures at their Delhi home are going viral.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Delhi yesterday pic.twitter.com/PYyjnb7LCi — SidharthM Universe (@SidMUniverse) February 10, 2023

A Twitter fan page of Siddharth Malhotra shared a couple of pictures of the newlyweds from Delhi, in which Kiara Advani is looking simple and stunning as a new bahu, where she can be seen donned up in a white colored salwar-kameez with a thin embroidery border around the neck. The actress has paired a beautiful pink dupatta with her dress and has left her hair open with minimal makeup to go.

Complimenting her subtle look, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen standing next to her wearing a red colored t-shirt with blue denim. They are also joined by a relative standing next to them. According to a report in Times of India, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be hosting a special reception in Mumbai,

The reception guest list also consists of Vishal Batra, late captain Vikram Batra's twin brother. For the unaware, Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah.' Sidharth and Kiara also started dating after the release of the film and met on the sets of the film.

The Mumbai reception is going to take place on February 12 at St Regis Hotel. Many top celebrities from the industry are touted to be a part of the event. Earlier, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput were a part of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.