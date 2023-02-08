Kiara Advani's Kaleeras Give A Heart Touching Tribute To Sidharth Malhotra's Late Pet Oscar | See Pics

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the new couple in B-town and the couple has finally shared the pictures from their wedding after much await. Fans are on cloud nine after seeing their beautiful and heartwarming wedding pictures. However, many fans noticed the details of Kiara's kaleeras which had K and S initials on them. Moreover, the couple paid tribute to Sidharth's pet Oscar, who passed away last year.

The designer Mrinalini Chandra shared the picture of the kaleeras and explained the meaning behind it. She wrote, "Our signature love story kaliras for the beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani was all sorts of magical! Amidst stars, moon, couple initials & butterflies, there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief."

She further added, "This kalira was all heart! Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride! We loved making your choodas & kaliras & are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us."

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth posted their wedding pictures on Tuesday night. In the caption, the couple wrote the dialogue of their movie Shershaah. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," the caption reads.

Sidharth and Kiara had a private wedding with only close friends and family present and the wedding reportedly had about 100 guests. From Bollywood, Karan Johar, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor attended the wedding. It has also been reported that Sid and Kiara will host a reception party in Delhi and Mumbai after their wedding.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen opposite each other in the film 'Shershaah' and were seen as Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema respectively.