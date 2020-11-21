Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal's upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is all set for theatrical release. Read on to know release date and other details.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer film Indoo Ki Jawani is going to be released soon. The film is set to be released in Cinema Halls as the makers have dropped the idea to release the film on the OTT platform. The film is going to be released in theaters at a time when people are not willing to go to the theaters. At the same time, cinema halls are also being operated as per the guidelines issued by the government. It is believed that some people can move towards theaters with the release of the film.

#BreakingNews... ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE IN DEC 2020... #IndooKiJawani - starring #KiaraAdvani and #AdityaSeal - to release in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples. pic.twitter.com/TSTt7gFhDl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2020

However, these days filmmakers are in favor of not releasing the film or releasing it on the OTT platform and the makers are avoiding film release in theaters. Meanwhile, the makers of Indoo Ki Jawani have taken a big step and decided to release the film in theaters. According to information released by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is scheduled to release on December 11, 2020. The film is directed by Abir Sengupta and is a production of T-series, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples.

The shooting of the film was wrapped 6 months ago, but due to the unprecedented times of COVID-19, the release of the film got delayed. Talking about the film, it is a female-oriented comedy film. Kiara Advani will be seen in the lead role opposite Aditya Seal.

Kiara Advani will be seen playing Indoo Gupta's role. The film revolves around her addiction to dating apps. It is being said that Indoo's character is very cute and laughable. 'Indu Ki Jawani' is being produced by Nikhil Advani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen. Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta is going to make his Bollywood debut with this film.

Posted By: Srishti Goel