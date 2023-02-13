Kiara Advani's Fashion Evolution Over The Years Makes A Case For Bling And Drama

It has only been a few years since Kiara Advani began her film career, but she has already won our hearts with her impressive acting abilities. Additionally, she is known for her fantastic sense of fashion and her ability to incorporate current trends into her outfits. As she got married to the man of her dreams on February 7 and held a glamourous Mumbai reception on Sunday, we take a look back at some of her most fashionable moments.

Kiara has demonstrated her acting skills in films like MS Dhoni (2016), Kabir Singh (2019), and Shershaah (2021). She is also known for her stylish and impressive fashion choices during public events such as red-carpet appearances and movie promotions. With each appearance, she has impressed everyone with her incredible fashion sense and has given us a string of amazing looks.

For her Mumbai reception at St. Regis Hotel on Sunday, Kiara ditched the traditional clothes and stunned in western wear. She opted for a black and white floor-length gown, paired with massive emerald-studded necklaces and looked like a million-dollar vision.

It is certain that the actor has no fear in embracing the idea that "more is more". Her sequin-covered outfits adorned with crystals are great examples of how to make a glittery club look surprisingly wearable. We can learn from her style by scrolling through her Instagram and taking note of how to incorporate this season's glitter trend into our own wardrobes.

For an awards ceremony, Advani selected a shimmering yellow dress with a thigh-high slit and a flowing train in a bright shade of yellow. She completed the ensemble with a bold pair of earrings and a striking braided hairstyle. This red-carpet outfit is a playful nod to the upcoming summer season.

Here Advani took her already bold look to the next level with a plunging neckline strong-shouldered jumpsuit. However, to keep the overall look minimal, she decided to forgo accessories and opted for a simple hair and makeup style.

Advani breathed new life into head-to-toe sequins with a golden bling saree that embraced the motto "more is more." While keeping the rest of her appearance simple and uncluttered, she added a pop of contrast with a black, embellished clutch.

For her wedding, Kiara collaborated closely with designer Manish Malhotra to create a stunning blush pink lehenga and coordinating emerald and diamond jewellery.

The lehenga was adorned with intricate embroidery and real Swarovski crystals. Kiara paired it with a luxurious emerald and diamond necklace, stud earrings, and a simple diamond maangtikka. She also wore diamond kadas and delicate slave bracelets.