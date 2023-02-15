Kiara Advani’s Brother Mishaal Drops New Pics From Her Pre-Wedding Festivities, Says ‘Ain’t Nobody Loves Me Better

Bollywood sweethearts Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple on Tuesday shared new pictures from one of their pre-wedding festivities and made their fans swoon away.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kiara Advani shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony with Sidharth Malhotra. The caption of her post read, “Pyaar ka rang chada hai.”

Take a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Soon after, Kiara Advani’s brother Mishal shared pictures with her and their mother Genevieve Advani. The caption of his post read, “Ain’t nobody loves me better.” See Mishal’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISHAAL (@mishaaladvani)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7, 2023. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members of the duo. The ceremony took place in Suryagarh Fort, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and was a 3-day event.

Several Bollywood celebrities also attended Sid-Kiara's wedding. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla along with Kiara Advani’s childhood friends Isha and Akash Ambani were also in attendance.

After their wedding ceremony, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posted the official pictures to announce their marriage. “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead,” read the caption of Sid-Kiara’s post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to pen an emotional long note for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together….”

The post further read, “Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family… As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever….”