Kiara Advani Visits Manish Malhotra’s House For Wedding Outfit Trial, Sidharth Malhotra Arrives In Delhi Amid Wedding Rumors: Reports

Bollywood star couple Sidharth Malhota and Kiara Advani will reportedly be tying the knot next week. Amidst strong rumors of their wedding, the ‘Mission Majnu’ star was seen arriving at the Delhi airport on Tuesday evening with reports suggesting that the to-be groom is in the city to look after his wedding preparations.

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra is currently visiting his family, which lives in Delhi and will be personally handling and looking after the final round of wedding preparations. The actor wants to give his personal touch to everything.

Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly be flying to Rajasthan for his big wedding with Kiara Advani from Delhi itself, along with his parents and family members. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani too is busy finalizing her outfits for the big day.

Reportedly, Kiara Advani was spotted at fashion designer and friend Manish Malhotra’s residence on Tuesday night for a last-minute trial of her wedding lehenga. The actress was spotted in a athleisure outfit.

According to reports, ‘Shershah’ duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have opted for custom-made Manish Malhotra outfits to be worn on their wedding day.

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. The wedding will be an intimate affair and will be held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo’s pre-wedding festivities will include haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and a private wedding ceremony which will be attended by their close family members and friends.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding ceremony wll include guests from Bollywood as well including close friends Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, producer Ashvini Yardi, and others.

The duo have been dating for a few years now and worked together in their 2021-film ‘Shershah’. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly head straight back to work after their wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in the Netflix release ‘Mission Majnu’ along with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will next star in Yodha, which also features Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani.

Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govind Naam Mera, will next star in Ram Charan’s RC15.