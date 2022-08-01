Kiara Advani Visits Dubai Mall For Birthday Shopping With Rumoured Beau Sidharth Malhotra | See Pics

Kiara Advani is having a gala time in Dubai as the actress celebrated her 30th birthday with her close people and among them was none other than Siddharth Malhotra. The actress was accompanied by her brother Mishaal Advani. Several pictures of both actors were shared on the fan pages.

Now, a new set of pictures were shared by a fan page where Kiara, Sidharth, and Kiara's brother Mishaal were spotted in a mall for their shopping spree. The pics were shared by a fan. In the first photo, Sidharth can be seen posing with a fan in the mall. The Shershaah actor can be seen dressed casually in a red t-shirt and black pants.

The second picture is where Kiara can be seen posing with the fan along with her brother. The actress looks pretty in a white crop top and striped pants.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikantessa - Dubai 🇦🇪 (@viktoria_lalala)

Though Kiara and Sidharth have never confirmed their relationship, fans have always loved them as a couple.

A few days ago, a bunch of reports were doing rounds on the internet that a couple has decided to part ways. However, during the screening of Kiara's latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sidharth and Kiara took everyone's heart with their cute gesture.

Meanwhile, on the work front of Kiara Advani, the actress was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor. The actress also appeared in Bhool Bhoolayaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.

On the other hand, Sidharth will be next seen in Yodha. The film is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and will hit the big screens on November 11 this year. The movie is an action thriller and Sid will be working alongside Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank you.