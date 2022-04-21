New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait of Bhool Bhulaiyaa fans is finally over! The movie starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is all set to release on May 20 this year. The film has been creating a lot of buzz for the past few days and now to escalate its buzz even more, the makers of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have revealed the first look of the female lead, Kiara Advani.

Kiara in the movie will play the role of Reet. Sharing her first look from the horror-comedy, the actress wrote, " "Meet Reet, Don’t be fooled, She’s not so sweet #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan also shared her look and wrote, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa ki duniya mein aapka swaagat hai @kiaraaliaadvani Miliye Rooh Baba ki Reet se ❤️."

Take a look at the motion poster of Kiara Advani's first look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Earlier, the makers of the horror-comedy dropped a teaser of the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The teaser revealed the looks of Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav. It also revealed that Manjulika is back in this movie with her antics.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani. It is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The film will be released in cinemas on May 20, 2022. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was initially scheduled to release in July 2020, however, the release was postponed due to COVID-19. Then, it was slated to release on March 25 but was pushed to May to avoid a clash with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR'.

Posted By: Ashita Singh