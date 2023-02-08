Kiara Advani To Receive Grand 'Griha Pravesh' By Sidharth Malhotra's Family As Newly-Wed Couple Reaches Delhi

Celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. The newlyweds reached Delhi from Jaisalmer on February 8 after their grand wedding. According to reports, Kiara will be given a grand welcome by the groom's family at Sidharth's Delhi home.

The newlyweds reached Delhi via a private charter plane. The family is reportedly taking a regular flight to Delhi. As per reports, the couple will receive a grand homecoming ceremony by Sid's family, who will welcome the bride as their new daughter-in-law.

Kiara's Grand Griha Pravesh

On Wednesday, new bride, Kiara Advani, will be moving into her marital home with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. As per a report by Times Now, the couple, after their grand homecoming ceremony, will participate in some fun games.

Following Punjabi tradition, the bride and the groom will receive a warm welcome from the groom's family. The mother will perform an aarti for the couple when the bride enters the house by tossing a pot of rice with her right foot.

This is followed by fun games and the playing of gana by the bride and the groom in front of the family members. It is believed that whoever wins the game will have dominance in the marital relationship.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are planning to hold two receptions, one in Delhi for Sidharth's family on February 9 and another in Mumbai for their industry friends on February 12.

For her wedding, Kiara wore an old-rose-coloured lehenga by Manish Malhotra, and Sidharth Malhotra chose a gold embroidered sherwani for their wedding. Kiara embraced the modern bride style with her beauty choices, featuring muted rosy makeup and minimal henna, while still honouring traditional customs with her floral updo and red bindi. This showcased her combination of contemporary and traditional preferences.

View their wedding posts here:

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in the upcoming Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is set to release on June 29. Sidharth, on the other hand, will soon make his web series debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming series Indian Police Force. It will star Shilpa Shetty in the lead role. Besides this, Sidharth also has Yodha as one of his upcoming projects. He was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna.