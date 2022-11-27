Kiara Advani To Announce Something Special Soon? Fans Speculate It's About Her And Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding

KIARA Advani had an eventful year in 2022 as she was seen in two big films back to back, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and both films turned out to be successful. She is also busy shooting for her film 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' and is currently promoting her upcoming OTT release 'Govinda Naam Mera'. Now, the actress will soon announce something new on December 2. Fans are speculating that Kiara is talking about her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

Sharing a video, Kiara wrote, "Can’t keep it a secret for long! Announcing soon... stay tuned... 2nd December."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

One fan wrote, "Shadi krne wale h Siddarth k sath I know." Another commented, "Looks like pre-wedding."

Earlier, it was reported that Sidharth and Kiara will get married in December 2022.

"Yes, the Shershaah jodi, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani have locked a date this December for their nuptials. Though neither side is open to talking about the impending wedding both have stated prepping for it,” a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

"Given the hype surrounding their relationship, it is no surprise that Sid and Kiara want to keep things on the down low. Once everything is ready and the couple has finished with their prep work will they officially announce their wedding. But till then they do not want to reveal any details”, the source added.

Kiara and Sidharth have never accepted nor denied their relationship. The two hinted about their wedding at the Koffee With Karan show as well.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Sidharth and Kiara will share the screen space again in a romantic comedy.

According to a report by India Today, Sidharth and Kiara's next film is titled 'Adal Badal'. "Sidharth and Kiara will next star in a love story together. The love story revolves around a mystic situation where both their souls get interchanged. Titled 'Adal Badal', the film will see the two in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie is set to be a rom-com with a lot of VFX and CGI work involved as well. This will be the first time the two will feature in a love story this unique. Both Sid and Kiara are very excited to collaborate on this," a source was quoted saying by India Today.

Later, it was also reported that the film has been shelved now. There is no confirmation about the projects till now.