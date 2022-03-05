New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kiara Advani’s buzz of stardom has passed on to her sister Ishita Advani as latter’s pre-wedding celebrations have become the talk of the town. The ‘Shershaah’ actress took some time off her shooting schedule to not just attend sister Ishita’s wedding but also become its shining star.

Ishita Advani’s wedding is taking place in Goa. Kiara is sharing the visuals from her sister’s wedding offing regularly on social media.

On Friday, Kiara shared a video of herself. The video shows Kiara going on the dance floor with her friends. Later on, Ishit joined her sister.

For the beach themed sangeet event, Kiara chose to wear a gorgeous pink gown while Ishita was seen in crochet white dress. The two also happily posed together with some of their friends and guests.

Earlier this year, Ishita had shared a picture on her Instagram in which her bridesmaids, including Kiara, were dazzling in off-white dresses, while the bride-to-be was seen in pink top paired with blue jeans. Sharing the picture, Ishita called her ‘bride squad’ as “my humans best humans.”

Kiara’s sister Ishita is set to tie the knot with her fiance Karma Vivan. Earlier in 2019, Kiara had shared a post on Instagram for Karma and wrote, “There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan ! Welcoming my brother to the family. . you passed with flying colours! First addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness #IshiGotHerKarma.”

Kiara will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Ram Charan’s next, which will be directed by veteran director Shankar.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma