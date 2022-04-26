New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani never fails to charm her fans with beautiful and stylish looks. She always manages to give major fashion goals as she slays every outfit. Now, the actress is gearing up for the promotion of her upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the trailer launch of the film, Kiara wore a sizzling mini red dress.

Kiara shared the pictures on her Instagram page in which she looks absolutely gorgeous. She wore the mini sequin red dress with a plunging neckline. Kiara paired her mini dress with a red blazer which adds more glamour to her look. She chose to complete her look by sporting red heels and keeping the makeup look minimal.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Kiara's upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was launched today. Now the actress will be busy with the promotion of the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra.

Earlier, the actress wore a stunning one-shoulder silver maxi dress for the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The dress has a single full-sleeve detail and thigh-high slit. She paired her outfit with silver heels.

On the work front, Kiara will star in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. Kiara will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera.

Kiara's upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 will hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani. It is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was initially scheduled to release in July 2020, however, the release was postponed due to COVID-19. Then, it was slated to release on March 25 but was pushed to May to avoid a clash with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR'.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav