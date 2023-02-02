Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding To Be Held In Rajasthan; 80 Rooms, 70 Luxury Cars Booked For 100 Guests: Report

B-town much-loved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan. Earlier, in the day, a paparazzi account confirmed the same, stating that the pre-wedding functions will take place on 4th and 5th February, while the wedding will take place on 6th February, 2023.

Confirming the same, paparazzi account Viral Bhayani headed to Instagram and wrote, "We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover #kiaraadvani and #sidharthmalhotra wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport incase guest are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer."

"We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace," the caption further read.

Now, a new report in ETimes stated that the wedding will be attended by 100-125 guests which includes Sidharth and Kiara's close friends and family members. Around 80 apartments at an opulent palace in Jaisalmer have been reserved, so preparations are in full flow. Additionally, some 70 opulent cars have been reserved to transport guests.

The guest list also includes Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and more popular names of the industry. If reports are to be believed, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will also attend the grand royal wedding.

According to the reports, Sidharth and Kiara will wear the outfits designed by the ace designer Manish Malhotra. The duo will likely host a grand reception in Delhi as well as Mumbai post their wedding.