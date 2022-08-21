Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra To Share Screen Space For Another Film? Here's What We Know

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the much-talked couples in the B-tow industry. Recently, Sid appeared on KJo's iconic chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 where he dropped major hints about dating the Shershaah actor. Now, the duo was recently spotted stepping outside Dharma Productions office on Saturday evening, after which several reports emerged that Sidh and Kiara will once again share the screen space for a project.

As the duo stepped out of the office, they were clicked by the shutterbugs, and also greeted the paparazzi nicely. While Kiara was seen wearing blue denim and completed her look with white sneakers and a sling bag, Sid looked stunning in a red bomber jacket and black tracks.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video emerged online, fans spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis. Earlier, there were media reports that Sid and Kiara will once again collaborate for another film. According to India Today, the duo will reportedly work on a movie tentatively titled Adal Badal. The plot of the film will depict the two lead characters’ souls will get exchanged.

Apart from that, both Sid and Kiara will be seen in completely different avatars in the film, which will also use special effects. Earlier, on the occasion of Shershaah completing one year, Kiara and Sid went live on Instagram, where they dropped hints of doing a film together again.

Meanwhile, Sid recently went to KJo's chat show, Koffee With Karan, where he almost revealed that he is dating Kiara Advani. Sid was accompanied by Vicky Kaushal.

Ever since Kiara and Sidharth appeared for the film Shershaah, they have been grabbing headlines. The chemistry between both was loved by the audience and later fans started speculating that the duo are dating each other.