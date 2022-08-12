Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Revive Vikram-Dimple's Romance On 1 Year Of Shershaah

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dating rumours have been in the headlines for a while now. Kiara and Sidharth, who starred together in the film Shershaah, kept their romance going after the movie ended and now on Friday, they marked the first anniversary of their thanking the audiences for giving their love and appreciation to the movie.

On August 12, Kiara took to her story and wrote: "@sidmalhotra Tu baatein toh badi badi karta tha, par tu bhi na "Out of sight, Out of mind" type ka banda nikla!" and in response, Sidharth wrote, "Oye sardarni, mujhe na sab yaad hai, bhul hi nai sakta. Aaj 6 baje milne aajaunga."

Later, Kiara revealed that she will be coming live on Instagram with Sidharth to celebrate one year of Shershaah's release. "Ok then it's a date! We'll be live on Instagram at 6 pm today."

The biographical war drama, based on the life of Kargil's hero Captain Vikram Batra, takes its title from the martyr's codename. Directed by Vishnuvardan, the movie was released on Prime Video in 2021 and featured Malhotra in the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra.

The movie received an overwhelming response from the critics as well as the audiences for its heartfelt story and soulful songs such as "Raataan Lambiyan" and "Mann Bharryaa", besides winning many awards.

Malhotra said he is touched by the unending appreciation for the movie and hopes people continue to shower love even after a year of its release.

"One film, one year, one story that inspired us all! Your love, support & appreciation for this film has said enough, all I would like to add is, #1YearOfShershaah aur 'yeh dil maange more!',” the 37-year-old actor wrote, referring to Batra's success signal ‘Yeh Dil Maange More'.

Advani, who played Dimple Cheema, the fiancee of Captain Vikram Batra in the film, thanked everyone for their "multitudinous" love for “Shershaah”, which she believes made an impact across the world.

"One film, one year, multitudinous love! To a story that stirred up emotions across the world, winning hearts & awards aplenty & leaving an impact of a lifetime. #1YearOfShershaah, 'yeh dil maange more!',” she wrote alongside the film's poster.

“Shershaah” also starred Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.