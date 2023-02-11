Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 7, 2023. The newlyweds have been making striking appearances since then. On Saturday, Sid and Kiara were spotted at the Kalina airport, pictures of which went viral on social media.

While Kiara Advani donned a yellow-coloured anarkali suit which she paired with matching dupatta and white-coloured heels, Sidharth opted for a white kurta-pyjama set which he paired with white loafers. Take a look:

IMAGE: VIRAL BHAYANI

Here, Sidharth and Kiara could be seen walking hand-in-hand as they greet paparazzi with pictures. Kiara opted for a simple look and wore her magalsutra and vermilion on her forehead.

In one of the pictures, the Mission Majnu actor could be seen joining hands in front of Kiara, while the latter was seen blushing.

The newlywed couple was also mobbed by their fans, as evident from the picture.

IMAGE: VIRAL BHAYANI