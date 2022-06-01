New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who got immense love for their chemistry in Shershaah, have been busy with their upcoming movies. Kiara is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Sidharth is busy shooting for his web series Indian Police Force. The duo attended Karan Johar's grand 50th birthday bash, but they were not seen together at the party. The Shershaah couple has been rumoured dating for a while, and now a video of Sidharth and Kiara dancing together at Karan's party has surfaced on social media.

The video is shared by Sidharth and Kiara's fan page called 'Sidkiara'. The caption says, "Omg precious #SidharthMalhotra #kiaraadvani #sidkiara".

In the video, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen dancing together to Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song Jumma Chumma, and they also hugged each other at the end. Other Bollywood celebs can also be seen in the video. Earlier, there were rumours about Sidharth and Kiara's break-up. However, the duo were seen together at Arpita Khan's Eid party.

On the work front, Sidharth will star in Rohit Shetty's cop universe Indian Police Force, which will be an Amazon Prime Video web series. The series will also star Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He will be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Yodha opposite Disha Patani. He will collaborate again with Rakul Preet Singh in Thank God. They were paired opposite each other in Aiyaary.

Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, which became a hit at the box office. She will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul and it will release on June 3, 2022. Kiara will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav